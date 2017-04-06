Compuage and K7 takes 1000+ of Channel Partners to Bangkok & Pattaya

Compuage Infocom Ltd. had launched a channel incentive program for Oct and Nov 2016 on K7 Antivirus Products where in a channel partner can win a 2N3D tour to Pattaya upon purchase of K7 Antivirus products. The incentive scheme saw a huge response and saw more than 1000 partners qualify. This was the first in the history of the industry where in an It company has taken 1000+ partners for an international incentive tour. “This was the first incentive program that we ran for K7 antivirus products after the resurgence of the brand that has been brought around by us. The objective was to reach out to the maximum channel partners and come out with a bang and passing the message that we are back and we are here to stay. There has been a lot of investment from our end to grow the brand and the business for K7 antivirus products in terms of thought process, efforts and initiatives. We are focussed on channel partners who are the key to our success, there will be lot of such initiatives which will be launched in the future from time to time and ensure profitability as well,” said Bhavesh Mehta, COO, Compuage Infocom Ltd. and K7 Antivirus recognised the most performing partners during the Gala Dinner Night and awarded them with a personalised laptop and a trophy, the partners who out performed were Trident -Siddharth Pasricha, Delhi; Memory World -Anil Bothra, Coimbatore and Creative Computers -Sachin Bansal, Lucknow.