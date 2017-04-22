COMPUTEX Taipei 2017 Reveals Vision for Global High-tech Ecosystem

COMPUTEX Taipei 2017 will be held between May 30 and June 3 (while InnoVEX ends on June 1), featuring themes such as AI & Robotics, IoT Applications, Innovations & Startups, Business Solutions, and Gaming & VR. More than 1,600 companies from around the world will roll out their latest products and technologies at 5,010 booths where all aspects of the global high-tech ecosystem are showcased. Gartner forecasts that 8.4 billion IoT devices will be in use worldwide in 2017, up 31% from 2016. Total spending on endpoints and services will reach 2 trillion US dollars in 2017. In view of these trends, COMPUTEX joined hands with technology leaders like ASUS, Intel, NVIDIA, SUPERMICRO and Tesla, a COMPUTEX first-timer, in the event’s first press conference today to shed the first light on IoT, AI and other next-generation applications. “As AI and big data analysis are implemented, testing starts on 5G network signals, and new technologies on gaming, AR and VR are rapidly emerging, IoT technologies are bound to disrupt lifestyles and future business models. COMPUTEX is a leader among global ICT trade shows for business matching making, also closely follows worldwide technology trends. In the future, we will continue to transform and invite elite partners around the world to join us and build a global technology ecosystem,” said Walter Yeh, President of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

CP PLUS Gears Up for INTERSEC Saudi Arabia

CP PLUS is all set for one of Asia’s biggest Security, Safety and Fire exhibition, INTERSEC, which is making its debut in Saudi Arabia. The event will be hosted from May 2-4, 2017 at the Center for Forums & Events in Jeddah. “CP PLUS has been a part of INTERSEC since the very beginning. One of Asia’s biggest names in Security, Safety and Fire Exhibitions, INTERSEC today stands as a platform where some of the best technologies in the surveillance and fire safety are exhibited. We are eagerly looking forward to this event as this will be our first elaborate showcase in Saudi Arabia”, expressed Yogesh B. Dutta, COO, CP PLUS.

Hosted by Messe Frankfurt, INTERSEC has emerged as a leading security& safety exhibition worldwide. It hosts more than 1,280 exhibitors with visitors coming from 127 countries from the world over, making it the largest international event. Saudi Arabia being one of the fastest growing security & safety markets lately, INTERSEC aims to introduce to the kingdom the host of technologies and innovations available insecurity and fire safety globally. This implies immense opportunities for global industry players like CP PLUS.

With an already strong presence in various parts of Middle East, this exhibition will only strengthen CP PLUS’ presence in the region. This time around CP PLUS aims to focus on Smart Home automation, Safety Designs in Buildings, and Perimeter & Physical Security.