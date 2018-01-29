Hikvision Gets Overwhelming Response at IFSEC India -2017

HIkvision had participated in the 11th edition of the International Fire & Security Exhibition and Conference -IFSEC India-2017,to showcase the latest products and solutions based on AI & Deep Learning technologies. Hikvision booth got overwhelming response from the trade visitors, dealers, distributors, channel partners and end-users at the exhibition.

IFSEC India was inaugurated by Shri Gopal K Pillai, Chairman, Data Security Council of India& Former Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India; Shri Shiv Charan Yadav, President, Asian Professional Security Association (APSA), Anil Dhawan, Co-Chair, ASSOCHAM Homeland Security, Commander Deepak Uppal, Director, PwC, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India and Pankaj Jain, Group Director, UBM India amidst an august industry gathering.

“IFSEC is one of the most coveted exhibitions related to the security Industry in India. We showcased Hikvision’s latest products and innovative technologies like Deep Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), AI Cloud, Big Data & IoT. India is one of the fastest growing markets for security products and solutions across the globe. The Indian security market is currently moving towards a mature stage. In the next decade, India’s security market will experience a boom like never before.

The government’s Smart City Mission and Digital India initiative are creating new opportunities for the security Industry,” said Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd. At the sprawling IFSEC INDIA exhibition floor, Hikvision had setup a gigantic booth to display a wide range of surveillance products and security solutions. In an ornate display, Hikvision showcased the latest range of surveillance and security products along with some of the key vertical applications. This year Hikvision team had set up an impressive display of their latest product offerings in the surveillance and security categories. Hikvision presented a whole new range of vertical specific solutions, including Smart City Solution, Intelligent Traffic Solution, Mobile Solution, Education Solution, Retail Solution, PPOG Solution and Banking Solution.