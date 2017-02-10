Intel Released Ek Kadam Unnati Ki Aur Impact Assessment Report

The Report, prepared by Kantar Indian Market Research Bureau (Kantar IMRB), endorsed by the Indian School of Business (ISB), and commissioned by Intel Technology India Pvt. Ltd. (“Intel India”), reveals that Personal Computers (PCs) are instrumental to closing the skill gap, enabling upward socio-economic mobility, and achieving universal digital literacy in the country. Analyzing data from Common Services Centers in 11 states, where Intel India set up 100 Unnati Kendras for PC access and training, the Report was unveiled by Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, Joint Secretary, Department of Electronics and IT Navin Shenoy, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Client Computing Group, Intel Corporation, and Ms. Debjani Ghosh, Vice President, Sales and Marketing Group & Managing Director, Intel South Asia. The Report reinforces that as India transforms itself into a knowledge economy, digital skills must become a core competency for higher education and white-collar service-sector jobs, and that the know-how of productive technologies, such as the PC, will enable citizens to participate in this ambition. It highlights that the PC has a positive influence on soft skills such as leadership, communication, critical thinking, self-confidence and decision-making, widening the horizons of academic and career opportunities for non-urban aspirants. For 54% of the respondents, PCs are the priority device for education-related activities and acquiring differentiated knowledge and skills. In fact, education-related videos and content dominated 58% of the multimedia consumption at the Unnati Kendras, especially among women entrepreneurs, self-educators, students and teachers – a demographic which represents the next-wave of empowered citizens in the fastest growing service economy in the world; 61% of India’s GDP is being contributed by the service sector. One of the factors contributing to this growth is the digital penetration in non-urban India, wherein the smartphone has enabled the rapid Internet usage and provided access to basic online services. Navin Shenoy, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Client Computing Group, Intel Corporation, said, “It is an exciting and important time for India as access to the internet and technology becomes readily accessible to more and more people, including non-urban communities. The PC is playing an increasingly critical role in enabling citizens across the country to use technology for the betterment of self and society, helping reduce the skill gap, and increase productivity. Intel is committed to continue investing in the transition of India to a digital, knowledge-based economy.” The Report finds that while the smartphone has been a gateway to on-board first-time technology users in India, the PC has emerged as the preferred interface for content creation, skill development, and accessing information related to government, education, healthcare and employment. The Report advocates a multi-device approach to digital upskilling, where features such as larger screens, physical keyboards and the ability to accommodate multi-tasks and heavy-duty tasks, create an interactive yet productive user interface within the technology ecosystem. Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, Joint Secretary, Department of Electronics and IT, said “The government has been focused on transforming India through technology, and it’s encouraging to see how public private collaborations are making an impact in this regard. Intel India has continuously demonstrated its commitment to the Digital India vision, and I’d like to congratulate them on rallying an ecosystem that has strived to make technology relevant for our citizens in the rural areas.”