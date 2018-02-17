Rashi Peripherals Successfully Concludes First Ever Peripheral and Accessories Super Champions Meet

Rashi Peripherals recently organized a Peripheral and Accessories Super Champions Meet in Mumbai. First, of its kind, the event was aimed at educating Super Champions on the market insights into the memory, accessories and peripheral vertical and discusses business avenues in this rapidly growing business segment. Themed as ‘Super Champions’ the event brought about 75 key Champions from all over India and world-renowned IT accessories and peripheral vendors on a common platform.

Leading brands such as Logitech, Google Chromecast, SanDisk, Plantronics, Fitbit, and Belkin showcased their latest solutions and conducted in-depth product training sessions for Super Champions. The large-scale adoption of smartphones and proliferation of low-cost bandwidth is driving the demand for mobile accessories. Similarly, the surge in demand for PCs post GST rollout has also propelled the demand for peripherals and storage solutions. More utility and astatic look are the major factor driving the growth of this specific vertical and hence, many leading peripherals and accessories players are betting big on the Indian market for future growth. During the event, vendors showcased their path-breaking solutions to Super Champions and also explained their product roadmap for FY 2018.

Apart from product training, there was also a discussion on topics like on-field support from vendors, partner relations and overall market positioning of the brands. Rajesh Goenka, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Rashi Peripherals, highlighted company’s ambitious growth plans in the peripheral and accessories space. “The message is pretty clear that we aspire to be the leader in this in the peripheral and accessories space.

Today, we are partnered with almost all the world’s renowned brands and are growing at a consistent growth rate YoY. We will continue to expand this vertical, however, the major emphasis will be on product quality and value-add support. We aspire to become a ‘One Stop Solution’ for all the IT needs of Indian consumers and we will continue to support our elite sales force to drive consistent growth in this vertical”, said Goenka. The two-day knowledge packed event received an overwhelming response from Super Champions. Around 75 key Champions from across the country attended the conference organized during 15-16 December in Mumbai.