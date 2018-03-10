Rashi Peripherals Wins Business Contribution Award

Western Digital awarded the top distributors from EMEAI region for business contribution and channel reach in a glittering award ceremony concluded recently in Amsterdam. Rashi Peripherals was recognized for giving maximum channel coverage to Western Digital and helping the company to tap potential markets in India. Conferring the award, Khalid Wani, Director – Channel Sales Western Digital India said, “This award is recognition of the significant contribution of Rashi Peripherals to Western Digital’s business in India.

Rashi Peripherals’ robust channel ecosystem and excellent channel management system have helped us reach our right set of partners. We highly appreciate their value-add services and strong channel connections and look forward to continuing our relationship.” Commenting on the award, Alok Choudhary, Group Business Manager at Rashi Peripherals said, “We are very humbled to receive this recognition from Western Digital.

Value add is always at the core of our business philosophy and we always thrive to grow our vendor partners’ business in India. We, through our robust ecosystem of 9000+ partners, 51 branches spread across over 750 districts and 51 dedicated service centers are committed to make Western Digital one of the leading brands in India.” Rashi Peripherals is the national distributor of Western Digital Internal HDD and External HDD in India.