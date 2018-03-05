Seclore wins CIO CHOICE 2018 Award

Seclore Rights Management, the most widely adopted solution for persistently securing and auditing enterprise data, has been recognized by CIO CHOICE for driving innovation in data-centric security. Seclore’s fully browser-based Rights Management Solution enables enterprises to leverage the power of data-centric security, without requiring downloads or agent installs.

The Seclore solution is also equipped with powerful features and pre-built connectors that automate the protection of files and reduce the friction of adoption. “The CIO CHOICE recognition is a huge validation of our consistent endeavor to build innovative products that address pressing data security concerns and enable secure external collaboration,” said Vishal Gupta, CEO at Seclore.Seclore’s Rights Management solution enables organizations to control the usage of files wherever they go, both within and outside of organizations’ boundaries.

Featuring dozens of pre-built connectors for leading enterprise applications (EFSS, DLP, ECM, ERP, and email), Seclore automates the protection of documents as they are downloaded, discovered, and shared to accelerate adoption. With over 6 million users in over 1000 companies in 29 countries, Seclore is helping organizations achieve their data security, governance, and compliance objectives.

“We live in a hyper-connected world where the sharing of data is essential to conducting business. With Rights Management, we create a business ecosystem where information can be shared seamlessly and securely while giving organisations complete control over its usage,” stated Vishal Gupta. Seclore’s efforts in ensuring seamless sharing of data without compromising on security for organizations have been duly recognized by leading global analysts, associations and industry bodies. It has been named a “Gartner Cool Vendor”, “Information Rights Management Vendor of the Year” by Frost & Sullivan and has received the “Cyber Security Excellence Award”.