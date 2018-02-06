84% of Indians Share Personal Passwords With Partners, Reveals Mcafee Study

McAfee released findings from a recent India study, “Three’s Company: Lovers, Friends and Devices,” that aims to understand the online behavior of people and how it affects their real-world relationships with friends and significant others. The study underscores the need for individuals to manage device usage during social interactions and calls for vigilance while sharing personal information.

“In today’s connected lifestyle, daily activities and interactions of consumers are powered by technology and apps. This insatiable dependency for technology can come at the price of sharing our personal information with the unknown. We need to be aware about the reality of oversharing and take corrective measures.” said Venkat Krishnapur, Vice President of Engineering and Managing Director, McAfee.