Alexander Moiseev Named Chief Business Officer of Kaspersky Lab

Alexander Moiseev has been appointed the Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Kaspersky Lab, stepping up from his previous Chief Sales Officer (CSO) role. The newly created position sees Moiseev take the lead for sales and marketing globally, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer and chairman, Eugene Kaspersky.

Mr Kaspersky said the creation of the CBO role – which adds to Moiseev’s existing responsibilities – is an important step for the company strategically as it seeks to strengthen its position in established markets and build on recent growth in fledgling markets.

Eugene Kaspersky said, “During his twelve years with our company Alex has established himself as a trusted and passionate leader. Entrepreneurialism, resilience and a winning mentality have characterized his career and personality to date. Using these same qualities, Alex has helped Kaspersky Lab navigate the most turbulent periods in our 20-year history. I’m sure that in his new role he will remain one of the main driving forces of the company’s commercial success. I wish him best of luck.”

Alexander Moiseev said, “Kaspersky Lab is a remarkable company. Year on year, we continue to develop world-leading cybersecurity technologies and intelligent solutions to fuel our innovative and fast-growing products and services portfolios. The chance to further grow our business and reward the intelligence and hard work of our research and development teams is what excites me most about this role. As a 20-year-old, respected industry veteran, with an insatiable thirst for innovation, Kaspersky Lab is ideally placed to meet the fast-growing cybersecurity demands of businesses, governments and individuals alike – now and into the future.”

Moiseev joined Kaspersky Lab in 2006 as Business Development Manager before earning a promotion to Managing Director of Kaspersky Lab, Italy in April 2008. He was subsequently promoted to Managing Director of Europe, spending three years in the role, before being appointed Chief Sales Officer in July 2016.