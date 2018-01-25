Arrow PC Network is the Platinum Partner for Dell EMC VxRail

Arrow PC Network has recently added Dell EMC VxRail solution to their kitty. Powered by vSAN and offered with Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, VxRail is the only specifically developed and fully optimized hyper-converged appliance. It is a joint effort of Dell EMC and VMware for organizations looking to shift to HCI. It is equipped with the latest generation of Intel® Xeon® processors and offers highly predictable performance across millions of configuration options to meet any use case.

Gurpreet Singh, Managing Director at Arrow PC Network said, “Hyper convergence is and will play a crucial role in coming years. Today, Hyper convergence infrastructure is a hot topic and undoubtedly market is witnessing a shift towards it. HCI helps in bringing together all the important trends that enterprise IT struggles to handle.”

“We are thrilled to take VxRail solution/appliance to the Indian market as it is the only solution in the market, which has been developed keeping the specific needs of the companies in mind. It will definitely deliver the new standard in hyper-converged infrastructure transformation. It provides the flexibility and agility required to meet current and future business needs without ripping and replacing current infrastructure components, which makes it exceptional,” he added further.