Atos recognized as Global Leader in Digital Workplace Services by ISG

Atos announced it has been recognized by Information Services Group a leading global technology research and advisory firm, as a Leader in Digital Workplace Services worldwide.

According to the ISG Provider Lens™ Archetype report on Digital Workplace Services, Atos was named a leader in all five Digital Workplace Services buyer categories, or “archetypes.”

The report assesses the relative capabilities of 25 global service providers based on the needs of enterprise clients as defined by five buyer archetypes: Ad-hoc, Transformation-Oriented, Cloud-enabled, Digital and Next Gen Sourcing*. Being a leader in all five of these buyer categories underscores Atos’ ability to meet a large set of customer needs and expectations.

The report also validates Atos’ expertise in supporting businesses to create agile, secure and affordable digital workplaces in which employees can connect, communicate and collaborate efficiently, resulting in improved user experience and satisfaction, enhanced productivity and business performance.

“Atos has demonstrated experience in the end user and digital workplace services space. This experience, combined with its industry knowledge and expertise, has helped make Atos a leading choice for an end-to-end workplace transformation partner,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and principal analyst with ISG Research. “Our research considers five buyer types when evaluating how each service provider meets their specialized needs. Atos scored very highly in all the dimensions.”

“Being positioned by ISG Research as a Leader in all of the five ‘archetypes’ worldwide validates our position as the preferred partner for business transformation and innovation in the Digital Workplace arena,” says Peter Pluim, Executive Vice President for Infrastructure and Data Management at Atos. “We work in partnership with our clients to help them accelerate their digital transformation and create inspiring and engaging digital workplaces in which employees can thrive.”