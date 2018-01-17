Avaya to Ring Opening Bell, Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange

Avaya Holdings Corp. will ring the Opening Bell® on January 17th to celebrate the company’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Avaya embarks on a new journey following a successful balance sheet restructuring that shed billions of dollars in debt, freeing up $300 million in cash flows for investment in technology innovation and growth.

“On behalf of our entire team, our customers and partners, it is an honor to mark this first day of trading on the NYSE for the new Avaya, which is more focused than ever on leading the industry’s digital transformation,” said Jim Chirico, president and chief executive officer of Avaya. “Building upon our history of innovation and expertise in deploying globally scalable solutions, Avaya sits today at the strategic nexus of connectivity for the enterprise—with more than 130,000 customers in 220,000 locations worldwide, 90% plus of the Fortune 100, and more than 100 million users. ”

Chirico added, “Avaya is also the largest pure play Unified Communications and Contact Center provider in the cloud. We have unparalleled opportunities ahead of us. For example, only about 10 percent of our contact center customers have migrated to the cloud. We are passionate about providing the flexibility, open architectures, and deployment options that our customers need to exceed expectations, move ahead of the competition, and quickly take advantage of such new technologies as artificial intelligence, blockchain and the Internet of Things.”