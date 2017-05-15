Canon India Announces Back to School Promo Offer on PIXMA Wireless Printers

Canon India Pvt. Ltd announced a promotion offer on select Canon PIXMA Wireless printers. The offer is applicable on PIXMA MG3070S, PIXMA E470 and PIXMA E560. Under this offer, customers can redeem Philips headset worth Rs.999, on the purchase of any of the aforementioned printers. These PIXMA series printers range from Rs.3995 to Rs.6995 and are ideal for home and office use.

Some notable features of the PIXMA Wireless series are easy wireless setup; Access point mode in E470 and MG3070S that allows connecting to the smartphone wirelessly without connecting to an access point; E560 features automatic two side printing and Ink Efficient cartridges for E470 and E560

This promo offer is available for online redemption. Customers can avail the benefits of this offer from May 15, 2017 till July 31st 2017. With children preparing to return to school after their extended summer breaks, this offer is will be music to their ears.