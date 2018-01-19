Capgemini Wins CA Technologies Global Partner Award

Capgemini Group announced it has won two Partner of the Year Awards from CA Technologies. The awards recognize the Capgemini Group, including its Technology and Engineering Services subsidiary Sogeti, in the following categories: “Global Partner of the Year: Enablement and Engagement,” and “LatAm Partner of the Year: Top Enablement Partner.” Capgemini and Sogeti received both awards at CA World ’17.

Each year, CA Technologies recognizes the outstanding contributions of its partner community through its awards program, and celebrates their shared agenda of driving innovation and business transformation together for customers worldwide. Capgemini was acknowledged for demonstrating its commitment with CA Technologies to executing their joint go-to-market plan through the education and enablement of both of their sales and technical teams.

“Together with Capgemini Group’s team we are helping customers remove barriers and accelerate the speed in taking ideas to outcomes,” said John Eldh, Senior Vice President, CA’s Global Partner Organization. “The Capgemini Group continues to demonstrate its commitment to CA in terms of our joint go to market plan, education and enablement of their sales and technical teams globally. We are pleased to recognize Capgemini Group, for their outstanding contribution to CA and their dedication to customer success.”

Fernando Alvarez, Head of Global Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships at Capgemini said, “We are delighted to receive our first partnership award from CA Technologies which reflects our ability to work together to solve the complex and unique business challenges of our joint customers globally. Capgemini Group, including Sogeti, shares a long-standing relationship with CA Technologies and this recognition reinforces our successful collaboration and commitment to provide maximum value to enable our clients’ growth.”