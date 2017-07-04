Dell EMC wins Big at Zinnov 2017

Dell EMC India COE won three prestigious awards at Zinnov 2017. It was adjudged as the Culture of Global Influence, Agents of Change – Finance and Beacons of Change. While the Culture of Global Influence measures the India center’s ability to create leaders who are able to influence the overall organizational charter, the Agents of Change measures the maturity and the value addition of the GIC’s two core pillars – HR and Finance. The third category Beacons of India 2.0 recognizes companies who have made concerted efforts and created a large scale impact towards one or more of the Government’s growth levers of Digital India and Smart Cities.

Dell EMC has always been a stellar performer at Zinnov, being adjudged as the Great Place to Innovate and Best Technical Role model in the past. The organization has been at the helm of activities all through 2016 and that continues the performance in 2017. From broadband highways and universal access to mobile phones to eHealthcare and eGovernance, Dell EMC has the technology and capabilities to transform nations in to digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

The COE has also been instrumental in enabling the India Center to self-fund key programs and drive higher order value and institutionalizing best in class change management processes to better service high value orders. With a deep commitment to the global organization’s mission of using technology to drive human progress, Dell EMC has been actively working on projects related to both Digital India and Smart Cities for the past 3 years.

Speaking on the momentous occasion Dell EMC’s Sr. VP and GM, Sarv Saravanan said, “In today’s competitive business landscape, a crucial differentiator for organizations is rapid innovation, with a keen focus on customers. We believe that the COE has to break out of mere execution mode and align itself with the global organizations vision and objectives to truly drive value. With this in mind, we invest in developing talent, enhancing process efficiencies and using technology for human progress. The consecutive wins at Zinnov are testimony to the fact that our efforts are in right direction. We are proud to be a part of the Zinnov awards and shall strive together to achieve this prestigious award in the future.”

Currently in its 10th year, the Zinnov Awards were initiated with the goal of perceiving the titans in innovation respecting India focuses who have made an effect on a worldwide scale. Dell EMC has been winning Zinnov awards consecutively since it started participating 6 years ago.