Dun & Bradstreet India Appoints Anand Iyer as Director Operations

Dun & Bradstreet announced the appointment of Anand Iyer as Director Operations, India. Anand will be responsible for the Operations organization of the Risk Management and Sales & Marketing verticals.

Anand brings over two decades of expertise working with brands like Datamatics, Smart Stream Technologies. Prior to Dun & Bradstreet, Anand was the Chief Information Officer, heading Technology, Operations and Customer Support functions for National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). At NCDEX he was responsible for setting up and operationalizing the country’s first commodities repository, the National e-Repository Ltd. (NeRL).

On joining the company, Anand Iyer, Director Operations, Dun & Bradstreet, India said, “I am very excited to be part of Dun & Bradstreet and join them in their journey of fostering business by creating trust between organizations. I am charged by the energy of the team at D&B and am looking forward to working with them. ”

Commenting on the appointment, Manish Sinha, Managing Director, Dun & Bradstreet, India said, “I am excited to have Anand join my leadership team to lead the Operations organization for Dun & Bradstreet, India. He brings with him incredibly strong credentials and experience which will be vital as we continue our ambitious plans to grow and to enhance our customer engagement further.”

Anand has completed his MBA for the Institute for Technology and Management (ITM), after completing a double graduation in Mathematics and Statistics from Mumbai University. He has also attended Senior Management Programs in Leadership and AOSPOR form the IIM Ahmedabad.