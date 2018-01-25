eScan establishes its Commitment to Global Standards with ISO Certification

MicroWorld Software Services Pvt. Ltd. has retained its ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 27001 certification by Euro Veritas, a global certification leader. Standing true to its commitment to providing the highest quality products and services, the certification is a significant milestone in the continual efforts to improve and reflects MicroWorld’s ongoing investment in technological advancements and product development.

Euro Veritas has audited the company MicroWorld to confirm the determination towards security and protection of the client data and that of users complies with the requirements of the standard. MicroWorld’s certification of compliance applies to all facets of the business and validates that its policies, practices and procedures ensure consistent quality of the services and products that are delivered every day to its clients.

The important ISO 27001:2013 information security management systems (ISMS) certification is the most widely recognized and prestigious standard for information security management. ISO 9001:2015 stands for the integrated quality control processes. ISO 14001:2015 stands for workspace compliance with environmental standards to protect and safeguard towards emissions of harmful substances and hazardous materials and to reduce pollution and destruction of the environment.

According to Govind Rammurthy, Managing Director and CEO, MicroWorld Software Services Pvt. Ltd., “We are delighted of this accomplishment for the second time in a row owing to the continuing challenging work and dedication of our team. It demonstrates our adherence to the standards of best practices and processes for information security management.”

Shweta Thakare, Senior AVP – Europe, APAC & SAARC, MicroWorld Software Services Pvt. Ltd., said, “Priding ourselves on the highest standards of quality, together we have created a workplace that values and operates to benefit our clients moving ahead. The ISO standard certification validates the stringent process and commitment of MicroWorld towards achieving globally competitive standards for product quality and security compliance while maintaining uniform environmental standards at workplace safety.”