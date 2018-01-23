F-Secure Moves Amit Nath to Global Operations and Keith Martin to Head APAC

F-Secure announces that the Head of its Asia Pacific Corporate Business, Amit Nath, will move to Helsinki to take up a global leadership role within the company. In his new role, Nath will manage different aspects of sales execution related to customers, partners and internal sales for F-Secure’s global sales organization. In line with its commitment to the India, Malaysia, ANZ and Asia Pacific market, F-Secure has announced that its current Country Manager for Japan Keith Martin will be taking over the reins from Nath.

Nath has more than two decades of rich IT industry experience across different disciplines like sales, marketing, operations, program management and management functions. With his strong background in the security industry and his strategic and operative experience, Nath has been instrumental in driving the company’s growth in India and South East Asia through partner channels. In the past two years, the company has acquired close to 2000 new customers and 400 channels partners, significantly growing revenues, customer satisfaction and partner net promoter scores. On the global stage, he will leverage his experience to further develop F-Secure as a great security channel company and in executing the strategy of providing enterprise grade cybersecurity solutions to the mid-market.

While wishing Amit Nath the best for his new endeavors and his global role, F-Secure reiterates the significance that India and South East Asia has in the F-Secure eco system. The Asia Pacific and Japan team, which will now be led by Keith Martin, and will reflect the same passion and commitment to customer satisfaction, developing revenue streams, the partner eco-system and business evolution as demonstrated by the team during Nath era.

Prior to joining F-Secure in 2015 as the Country Manager for Japan, Martin had spent a decade in the telephony and contact center space, first working for four years in Avaya Japan as Director of Multinational Account Sales, followed by six years serving as Japan Country Manager for Interactive Intelligence, a pioneer in cloud contact center technology. Before that, Keith worked with internet startup Value Commerce helping build its web hosting platform business before the company was acquired by Yahoo Japan. Keith earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Japanese Studies from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, a program which included one year abroad at Doshisha University in Kyoto, Japan.

In his new role, Keith will be spearheading the growth of F-Secure’s Asia Pacific business and will further the mandate of cementing F-Secure’s leadership position as a strong and channel–driven security company in the high-growth region.