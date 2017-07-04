GATES Announces Dates for next India ICT Reseller Summit

GATES Announces the date for next India ICT Reseller Summit. The Summit will be held in Gurgaon, 12-14 September 2017. GATES will bring together international technology vendors with pan Indian channel partners – distributors, resellers & VAR’s etc., that form the backbone of the ICT channel in this vast, dynamic marketplace.

GATES’s proven concept creates an incredibly efficient business platform. The by-invitation-only event connects local reseller channel executives with top international technology vendors. The unique format hosts an informative conference with leading industry voices, arranges pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings with innovative technology brands, and creates valuable networking opportunities.

A 3-Day Annual Summit, GATES provides ICT Vendors & Channel Executives with a range of benefits above and beyond a traditional trade show. Participants have the powerful opportunity to interact and engage with one another through a range of beneficial opportunities:

Ashish Kapahi, CEO at GATES APAC, said, “By bringing together distribution and retail executives from all across India, we are creating a cohesive channel community empowered with the information, insight and relationships needed to drive the business forward.”

Since the announcement, GATES Summit has made early gains and shown strong momentum with vendors and distributors strategically associating with the event. GATES organizers are particularly pleased with the positive response from Tier 2 and 3 cities, those fast-growing but often-overlooked regions, where channel partners have expressed keen interest in participating in the event.