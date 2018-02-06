Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic to Strengthen its Workforce by 20%

Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic Pvt. Ltd. announced its plan to increase its workforce by 20%. The company will add campus hires and experienced candidates in all functions to fuel growth and is making existing talent compatible with the changes. The thrust on hiring talent is driven by the rapid disruption and inroads to automation, digital and cloud computing.

For college recruitment, an all India campus hiring process will begin in Tier II colleges offering specialised IT courses. The conscious decision to recruit graduates from Tier II colleges is aimed at hiring bright and ambitious students by not only focussing at Tier I institute but also towards the quality of students and the culture of the university. This process of recruitment has been envisioned to hire bright and ambitious candidates according to their capability and job fitment, with no biases related to age, gender, religion and geography.

Commenting on the move, Shradha Puri, Corporate Head-HR, Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic said, “Growing at more than 50% growth rate, we are one of the fastest growing overseas subsidiaries of the Hitachi Systems. To continue the growth momentum, we need an influx of fresh talent who will help us build a next generation IT Service Company. Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic is an employee centric company offering global exposure, cross-domain experience, and work-life balance. Also, it is the company’s vision to become a launch pad for IT talent who aspire to have a successful career in the Indian IT industry.”

Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic has a 360-degree talent management program with special focus on gender parity through progressive HR policies. The company offers a diverse workplace culture, which combines international footprint with in-depth local understanding.

Talking about hiring women employees, Tarun Seth, Managing Director, Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic said, “We want to enable women to undertake leadership roles in the IT industry. The past trend in India has shown that women are employed to desk jobs rather than assuming roles in the field jobs. We want to make this conscious shift and encourage women to become an integral part of the workforce of the IT industry.”

The recruitment drive will leverage the wide range of relationship between Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic and academic institutes across the country. Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic will hire new recruits for offices across India.