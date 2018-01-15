Hitachi Vantara Wins IoT Breakthrough Award for IoT Innovation

Hitachi Vantara announced that Hitachi’s Lumada IoT platform has been awarded a 2018 IoT Innovation Award for Enterprise Solution of the Year by IoT Breakthrough.

The IoT Breakthrough Awards program recognizes innovative technologies and exemplary companies that are driving innovation in the internet of things (IoT) market. This year’s program attracted more than 3,000 nominations globally in a broad range of categories, including industrial and enterprise IoT, smart city, connected home and home automation, connected car and more. All award nominations were reviewed and evaluated by an independent panel of IoT industry experts, with the highest scored nominee being named the winner in each category.

Data is now generated faster than ever before as increasing numbers of devices and purpose-built business and industrial machinery are connected to the internet. Many enterprises face a formidable, three-pronged challenge: they must manage and analyze the volume, variety and complexity of data generated from disparate sources, both at the edge and in the core, and then extract insight and generate business value. It was with these challenges in mind that Hitachi developed Lumada.

“At the core of the explosive growth of IoT technology across the globe is a mountain of data that manifests a prime opportunity for businesses to access critical information to improve their services and products,” said James Johnson, managing director, IoT Breakthrough. “Hitachi’s Lumada IoT platform provides a comprehensive solution that helps enterprises address the challenge of managing and analyzing IoT data and their connected assets. We are thrilled to recognize the success of Hitachi’s efforts with the 2018 IoT Breakthrough Award for Enterprise IoT Solution of the Year.”

Lumada helps enterprise and industrial customers blend human, machine and IT data to gain a 360-degree view of their operations and connected assets and support more intelligent decision-making and better business outcomes. It can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Its modular and highly adaptable architecture enables it to easily complement customers’ existing data infrastructure investments and IT environments. Lumada provides a simple way to help enterprise and industrial customers to more rapidly put their business and operational data to work, achieve deeper insights and realize the full potential of IoT solutions.

“Hitachi is honored to be recognized by IoT Breakthrough with the IoT Innovation Award for Enterprise Solution of the Year and we congratulate our fellow winners,” said Brad Surak, chief product and strategy officer at Hitachi Vantara. “The many breakthrough capabilities of the Lumada platform wouldn’t be possible without the learnings and insights gained in co-creating IoT solutions with our customers. They are the true trailblazers of the IoT era and we are privileged to be partnering with them to develop data-driven solutions that are changing the way their businesses – and the world – work.”