Honeywell Extends Reach of Cloud-Based Connected Building Service

Honeywell announced that Honeywell Outcome Based Service, a cloud-enabled building management service that helps identify misconfigurations sooner than traditional maintenance, now extends to mechanical systems. As a result, key building personnel and other stakeholders can gain even more insight into a building’s operational efficiency and comfort while optimize a building’s total cost of ownership.

Honeywell Outcome Based Service for Mechanical Systems is the latest addition to Honeywell’s Connected Services portfolio of technologies that draws on more than 100 years of global domain knowledge and experience, in combination with today’s building connectivity, to help promote improved facility performance. Building on the service’s core HVAC controls monitoring, Outcome Based Service for Mechanical Systems uses data analytics and sensor-based Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity to monitor the health and performance of mechanical equipment, helping uncover issues and faults that can impact system performance and efficiency.

“A building is much like a living, breathing organism, from its basic framework to the central nervous system of controls and the very heart of it all — the mechanical hardware that keeps everything operating,” said Aseem Joshi, Country General Manager, Honeywell Building Solutions, India. “Keeping watch and maintaining these systems is possible with the right connectivity and knowledge, which we’ve made possible with Honeywell Outcome Based Service. It now extends to mechanical systems, providing even more data and insights to promote improved performance and maintenance of building health.”

Outcome Based Service for Mechanical Systems monitors mechanical equipment performance in line with key performance indicators (KPIs) closely tied to building comfort and energy efficiency, as well as equipment maintenance. The service uses advanced algorithms that monitor and analyze HVAC controllers, mechanical equipment and their key components, from boilers and chillers to other hardware that make up the core equipment of a building, in near real time, helping uncover many faults and anomalies faster than traditional, routine maintenance.

The new service module also taps sensor data to monitor the asset health of individual mechanical equipment, comparing actual equipment performance with optimal operational performance values to identify deviations. This helps alert personnel to many issues sooner than traditional maintenance so organizations may have the opportunity to make changes or fixes before they lead to costlier and more disruptive problems. The deviations also help inform condition-based dynamic tasking as to when and how to address mechanical system maintenance needs, such as when to replace air filters on HVAC equipment.