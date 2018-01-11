Huawei Unveils Whole Home Wi-Fi Solution at CES 2018

Today at CES 2018, Huawei Consumer Business Group unveiled a hybrid whole home Wi-Fi system, a ground-breaking solution that delivers blazing fast wireless connectivity for today’s smart, connected homes. The HUAWEI WiFi Q2 features a dynamic interplay of advanced hardware and software to boost speed, reliability, and range; delivers full-coverage wireless connectivity that’s simple to set up; and guarantees a stable signal throughout the entire home.

“We are streaming more content than ever before, more music, more movies, and more social media on more connected devices, which makes fast and reliable Wi-Fi an essential need,” said Richard Yu, CEO, Huawei Consumer Business Group. “The HUAWEI WiFi Q2 offers today’s families a hybrid whole home Wi-Fi system with a reliable, flexible solution that expands Wi-Fi throughout our homes.”

Current home Wi-Fi Systems depend heavily on the shape and size of home, and even on the location of the power sockets to efficiently transmit signal. In addition, cumbersome installation and configuration processes can create unnecessary complications for most consumers. Huawei WiFi Q2 addresses those setbacks through a mesh Wi-Fi with a unique G.hn gigabit PLC module, which can easily traverse walls and break physical barriers. HUAWEI WiFi Q2 also features an easily installation and configuration process, able to set up the main unit in five steps and enjoying plug-and-play connectivity for all sub-units.

Superior in speed, coverage, and performance, HUAWEI WiFi Q2 can provide a hybrid connection of up to 1867Mbps by bonding the speed of PLC and mesh Wi-Fi, the fastest Wi-Fi backhaul network in the world. In addition, the HUAWEI WiFi Q2 covers the same area with less units, and can easily support up to 192 connected devices simultaneously with a complete system.

Perfect for estate or large homes, HUAWEI WiFi Q2 blankets every corner of the home with seamless Wi-Fi coverage. Designed to support up to 16 hot spots, users can add additional satellites that automatically connects to the network to expand coverage without the need for set up or configurations. By having a single Wi-Fi network in the entire home, the HUAWEI WiFi Q2 is able to offer 100ms switching time (with 802.11v protocol), meaning the system automatically connects users to the fastest hot spots and frequency for the smoothest connected experience, even when on the go.

Engineered for utmost security, HUAWEI WiFI Q2 adds an anti-brute force algorithm to prevent outside and unwanted access to the network to complement Wi-Fi encryption and password protection.