iBall Guard presents Home Security PT HD Camera

iBall announced the newest safety partner to every family, ‘iBall Guard PT HD Camera’. Introducing a space-age security camera which safeguards your home and workplace, every single microsecond even while you are away at work or on-the-go! This New Year makes a resolution to bring Safety FIRST!

Easy to configure, the iBall Guard PT HD Camera lets you connect the devices such as Android and iPhone smartphones with Wi-Fi Hotspot enabling Real Time Viewing. Its truly exceptional feature is the embedded best-in-class performance microphone also enables, ‘Two Way Conversation’. The Two-Way Conversation is a system which comes with a built-in Microphone, letting you converse with kids or families at home from anywhere, anytime from your smartphone app.

This security camera offers Remote Operation, allowing you to access the live camera vision at any moment from anywhere. Likewise, System settings, account management, network management, stream code sets are available. The remote operation even allows you to rotate the camera by 350˚ and tilt the camera angle up to 105˚ for a complete overlook. Another superior feature is the SD card storage that makes your footages transmittable and shareable.

One of the best features of this security camera is the ‘Minimum illumination’and1.3MP High-Resolution HD (1280×960P) camera. It is equipped with H.264 Video Compression with Dual Streaming (480P and 720P) that allows you to view every moment – live and detailed, from anywhere. With superior brightness viewing at 11 IR LEDs that functions within the range of 10m, it ensures better surveillance with no color cast and image distortion.

Loaded with exceptional features such as Mobile Monitoring, Video Tuning, and Image Sensors, the PT HD camera gifts you the power to keep track of every motion, whether baby wakes up from sleep or unusual stranger creeps into the premises,Speaking on the launch, Sandeep Parasrampuria (CEO and Director – iBall) says, “This New Years, iBall focusses to bring high utility products for everyone. iBallGuard PT HD Camera with two way communication and 350 degree tilt and pan, allows you to see your loved one from anywhere. Be it worrying for the Grandpa at home, or baby under maid surveillance, iBall Guard lets you watch every step.”