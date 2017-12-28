Intellicon, Essae Technologys and Intercode Solutions merging to form QodeNext

Intellicon, Essae Technologys and Intercode Solutions are coming together to exploit the strengths of the individual companies to provide value to our customers. The merged entity is named as QodeNext. Intellicon has strength in providing software solutions, Essae in self-adhesive label manufacturing and Intercode in ribbons manufacturing.

Combining these strengths will give a huge cross selling opportunity for the combined entity and provide the customer with a total automation solution under one roof.

Each of the companies is vending very similar products for very similar sectors. All three are partners for Zebra Technologies Corporation, a leader in industrial, commercial and mobile printing applications with presence in more than 100 countries worldwide.

The new Rs 100 Cr QodeNext would position itself to serve the requirements of many of its existing customers in the markets they operate. Intellicon can offer Track and Trace, Warehouse Management, Asset Management solutions to existing customers of Intercode and Essae. Essae will offer consumable solutions in the form of self adhesive labels and ribbons to the combined client base. The new products will serve the iOT, Manufacturing 4.0 and Artificial Intelligence needs of our existing and new customers.

The AIDC (Automatic Identification & Data Capture) market in India is only at start of hyper-growth stage, there is a lot of potential for growth in this space. With the GST implementation there is a tremendous opportunity in areas like logistics, warehousing, factory automation, e-commerce, etc. Solutions offered as a merged entity has a great potential to move into markets outside India as well. There is over 150 companies (large and small) operating in this space. There would certainly be competition but the value offerings of the new entity would put them in a very good stead.