Konica Minolta Rolls Out High Performance Accurio Press Series C2070 & C2060

Konica Minolta has unveiled the new Accurio Press series which sets new standards for superior value combining digital print quality that rivals offset prints with advanced workflow and color management. It also helps increase the customer profitability by creating smooth and streamlined workflows to expand the print services.

The new series comprises of Accurio Press C2070 & C2060 and replaces the bizhub PRESS C1070, C1060 high-end printing devices. Accurio Press combines the quality and performance of previous models with additional features to adapt to customer requirements and also helps in optimizing the processes and workflows in order to streamline customer print production.

The company’s new Accurio series is armed with industry leading technology and offers a blend of cost efficiency and high quality print outputs to help businesses maximise their profits. The series also comes packed with a host of modular tools including software and cloud based tools for integration, digital press suites, managing workflow etc.Inspired from the word “accurate,” Accurio demonstrates advanced, automated as well as accurate image of the company.

“Our new Accurio Press Series is a complete modular line-up of industrial digital printing solutions to help printing businesses achieves unprecedented efficiency and productivity, reduce labour related expenses and tap new unexplored markets. We will continue to expand our series with new models to strengthen our commitment of offering world class printing solutions to businesses. KM shall also be launching their solutions under the brand name Accurio Pro to facilitate the job management and color management in the near future” said Daisuke Mori, MD Konica Minolta India.