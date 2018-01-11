NETGEAR Insight – App And New Web Portal – Expand Remote Management Capabilities Ofyour Network

NETGEAR, Inc. is expanding its emerging family of Insight managed Smart Cloud Switches with two new 28-port models offering greater capacity for growing businesses. Currently available as a mobile app, the remote setup, monitoring and management features of the Insight management solution will also become available in mid-February through the new NETGEAR Insight Cloud web portal, providing the benefit of a larger display screen for a single-pane view of all devices and locations.

As an honoree in the 2018 CES Innovation Awards competition for excellence in design and engineering, the NETGEAR Insight management solution is a progressive way to instantly discover, configure, and continuously monitor and manage your network. Designed for easy remote management of NETGEAR Smart Cloud Wireless Access Points , Smart Cloud switches and ReadyNAS Network Storage />, Insight will now also provide support for the Orbi Pro Tri-band WiFi System for small businesses as of the update in mid-February.

“NETGEAR Insight Managed devices have the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of any remote/cloud manageable networking devices in the industry,” Richard Jonker, vice president of product line management for SMB products at NETGEAR, affirmed. “Businesses benefit from plug-and-playsetup and management without the cost of an additional network management device or contracted IT service. There is no complex software, or on-premise cloud server to purchase and maintain and there are no exorbitant long-term licensing fees.”