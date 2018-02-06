New Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365 Enhances Protection in Exchange Online

Small and medium-sized businesses are still on a cloud adoption journey and for the majority of them, embracing a cloud-based email service is the first checkpoint along the way. Indeed, it tops the most used cloud-based business applications worldwide, according to the latest report from Kaspersky Lab. Now, a new Security-as-a-Service offering from Kaspersky Lab is bringing Next Generation detection technologies, powered by machine learning and real-time cloud-based threat intelligence to cloud-based email systems, providing enhanced protection for Exchange Online in Microsoft Office 365.

Sending and receiving emails is a part of every business’s daily routine, soit is no wonder that cybercriminals are still committed to finding new ways of exploiting this for their own malicious purposes. According to the recent quarterly spam report from Kaspersky Lab, there has been a steady growth and increasing levels of deviousness used in phishing and spam campaigns. For SMBs in particular, this means that IT administrators are having to spend more of their time deleting irrelevant emails and recovering mistakenly-deleted messages, instead of working on business-critical IT tasks.

Moreover, irrelevant emails are not only a challenge for IT resource efficiency and employee productivity. They become a real threat to a business when it comes to the phishing of staff credentials or the spreading of malware in email attachments. In 28% of targeted attacks that happened this year, the use of phishing/social engineering was a major contributing factor .

To address these security challenges and help small and medium-sized businesses protect their on-premises email systems, Kaspersky Lab offers protection for mail servers and mail gateways as targeted solutions. This year, we are expanding ours portfolio by adding a new product— Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365 — to extend protection to the cloud-based mail service Exchange Online inside the Microsoft Office 365 suite.

Working in conjunction with Microsoft’s built-in protection, the combined security solution provides users of Microsoft Office 365with enhanced protection from ransomware, malicious attachments, spam, phishing (including Business E-mail Compromise – BEC) and unknown threats. The range of Next Generation security technologies enabled in the product includes a neural network-based anti-phishing engine, machine learning-based detection, sandboxing, attachment filtering and Kaspersky Lab’s global threat intelligence network — all powered by Kaspersky Lab’s HuMachine which combines human expertise with big data threat intelligence and machine learning to defend against every type of threat a business may face.