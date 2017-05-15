Sound One launches Bluetooth Headphone BT-06 in India

Sound One, a Hong Kong based company and pioneer in portable audio device providing solutions to professional audio and wireless communication launches Sound One Bluetooth Headphone BT-06 with built-in microphone in India.

Enabled by the advanced CSR Bluetooth 4.0 technology, the stereo headphones boast an unmatched wireless range of up to 33 feet. Built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery charges quickly in 1.5 hours and provides playback for 6 hours and up to 30 hours of standby time. BT-06 gives you a memory card slot. Simply insert the Micro SD Card and enjoy your MP3 player on your headphone. Tune in to your favourite channel on FM.

Press the M Button on the Headphone and switch on to FM mode. To change the channel you need to long press V+ and V- and simply change the channel. Built-in microphone and in-line control provide effective hands-free solutions for streaming music and answering phone calls.