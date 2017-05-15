Tally Solutions launches ‘5.5.7 Version’ with enhanced VAT compliance experience as a stepping stone to GST Compliance

Tally Solutions announced the rollout of Release 5.5.7, the latest version of the Release 5 series from Tally.ERP 9 suite, in the event at Hotel KC Residency, Jammu.

Tally.ERP 9 Release 5.5.7 aims to help the compliance of business VAT and ensure that their transactions are correct and complete through the powerful concept of triangulation. In line with its preceding versions, Release 5.5.7 is aimed at supporting businesses with a comprehensive compliance solution for the latest VAT capabilities. In this regard, Release 5.5.7 includes all the features present in the releases before it. Additionally, users of Release 5 Series, also stand to benefit from the performance enhancement features incorporated in central taxation capabilities (Excise, Service Tax and TDS) that is applicable across the country.

Commenting on the launch of the newest version, Tejas Goenka, Executive Director, Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd says, “Release 5 is already helping majority of the states in the country to comply with the present day taxes in an effective manner and also preparing them for GST as it is fundamentally based on principle of 100% accurate transactions and tax returns, being a true reflection of books of accounts. This release along with our blog (blogs.tallysolutions.com), App (Tally for GST App) and all the on ground events that we are undertaking are aimed at ensuring that we reach out to every single business in the country in the next few months before GST is implemented. The objective is to educate and prepare them for the new law so that they can move smoothly into the new tax regime and comply as required.”

Expressing his views on the launch event, Mr Tarun Kumar, Regional Sales Manager said, “We are delighted to be bringing the power of Release 5 in helping businesses comply with the current day indirect taxes to the state of Jammu. This release will not only help businesses with managing compliance today but also be a good way to prepare for the upcoming tax structure change in GST. We invite all businesses in Jammu to take advantage of this product. “