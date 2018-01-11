Toovio Forays in Indian Market

Toovio, announced its entry and direct presence in the fast-growing India market. Toovio is a SaaS-based marketing solution provider focused on enabling multi-channel offer orchestration, built from the most sophisticated decisioning framework and capable of managing the complete customer life cycle. Toovio assists a range of industries in driving profitable business between the organization and its customers.

Ashutosh Mehrotra, Business Head at Toovio Software said, “As businesses head towards the modern age of analytics, we are excited to officially introduce ‘Toovio’ in India. We envision teaching machines to understand people. Specifically, to teach machines to customer behavior and understand marketers’ strategy, tactics and objectives so it may better apply advanced data technology solutions that are consumable and deployable by organizations at large. Toovio values stand tall as we judge ourselves by quality, speed and the cost of applying data technology solutions.”

Toovio is committed to provide zero-cost based deployment, short time to value, most trusted, truly scalable, cutting edge technology for wireless telecommunications, retail, banking, healthcare, and other consumer-based companies. Toovio is backed with global expertise of implementation of over 45+ real time decisioning platform.