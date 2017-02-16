TP-Link introduces Range Extender, RE305

TP-Link introduces RE305 Range Extender which connects to your Wi-Fi router wirelessly, strengthening and expanding its signal into areas it can’t reach on its own, while reducing signal interference to ensure reliable Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home or office.

How many times it has been that you were relaxing on your house balcony or enjoying a smooth coffee on recliner near your private pool. But wait!!The tablet in your hand or smartphone with you is not having Wi-Fi connection from the router which is connected on other end of your house. Well it’s not the mistake of your router, but an obstacle that many router face. RE305 is perfect solution for this drawbacks, it is a perfect companion your router always needed. RE305 is like an extending hand to that weak signal which is crawling to reach your device across rooms. This AC1200 Mbps Range Extender just picks up those crawling signal and put them on super-fast rocket to reach to you. Voila, and you get the Signal your device deserves.

with its 2.4GHz 300Mbps and 5GHz 867Mbps dual bands. Use the 2.4GHz band to send email and browse the web, and the 5GHz band for gaming and HD streaming, this range Extender supports your dual band router without compressing on one of its best feature- Dual Band Functionality.

Instantly connect the extender to a router by pressing the router’s WPS button (if available) followed by the extender’s RE/WPS button. Alternatively, follow the Quick Setup instructions found on the extender’s web management page. Once the extender is connected to a router, you can relocate it to your preferred location with no further configuration required. The Intelligent signal light can help to find the best location

The RE305 works with all Wi-Fi routers. You can use TP-Link’s free Tether app to set up the range extender from any Android or iOS device in minutes. This feature-rich phone app allows you to enjoy not only hassle-free installation, but also access to advanced network management, all at your fingertips.

RE305 is more than a wireless range extender. Simply plug the Ethernet cable into its Ethernet port to easily turn your wired internet connection into a dual band wireless access point.