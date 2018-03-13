VIAVI Unveils Hyperscale Data Center Testing Solutions at OFC

VIAVI Solutions announced that the company will showcase MAP-2100, MPO test portfolio, tailored for hyperscale data centers at OFC, March 13-15, 2018.

The VIAVI MAP 2100 is designed specifically for the hyperscale data center environment. The MAP 2100 is a rack-mounted bit error rate tester that enables users to remotely test the transmission quality of the network links connecting data centers, central offices, or head ends, thereby ensuring the most efficient high-performance testing up to 200G across the network. Based on the VIAVI T-BERD/MTS 5800-100G test chassis trusted by service providers and network equipment manufacturers worldwide, the MAP 2100 was developed for facilities with few, if any, personnel present to run network tests, to be controlled from a central location supporting distributed nodes. In addition, this solution can integrate smoothly as a test point into the VIAVI vNet Fusion virtual test platform which can launch service activation and performance monitoring tests across multiple test points in a network, both physical and virtual.

According to the Cisco Global Cloud Index, by the year 2021, 94 percent of workloads and compute instances are expected to be handled in cloud data centers and the number of hyperscale data centers are predicted to double, representing the majority of data centers globally by that year. In order to scale to manage that demand, hyperscale operators are relying on automation, even across their testing and troubleshooting functions.

VIAVI will also be showcasing the company’s portfolio of MPO testers that address the rise of ribbon fiber with parallel optics in data centers, as well as in service provider networks. The FiberChek Sidewinder, the industry’s first all-in-one handheld inspection and analysis solution for multifiber connectors, resets the paradigm for test efficiency by completely automating the multifiber inspection process with industry-leading reliability and speed. Technicians can receive automatic pass/fail results for all 12 MPO fibers in less than 12 seconds. A typical job of certifying 100 MPO connectors can be completed in under 20 minutes, compared to the industry average of 4.3 hours (a 92 percent time reduction).

The SmartClass Fiber MPOLx is the industry’s first dedicated optical loss test set that can perform all MPO Tier 1 (basic) test and certification requirements, including the need to test for length, optical loss, polarity and inspect fiber end-face condition. With the ability to meet all Tier 1 (basic) requirements in a single solution, the MPOLx helps technicians ensure a fast and reliable workflow, delivering comprehensive test results in less than 6 seconds for all 12 fibers.