Zebronics launches India’s first Silent Mouse Denoise with rechargeable built-in battery

Zebronics unveils India’s first silent Mouse “Denoise”. The sound of silence with no more click sound, the wireless Mouse comes with built in rechargeable battery so you no longer need to worry about running out of battery.

The masterpiece fits a variety of hand sizes and grips. The anti-slick ergonomic rubber grip on both sides of the mouse ensures resistance to fingertips during quick movements or even while lifting the mouse.

Its designed with higher precision of 2.4 GHz stable wireless connection, plus with high performance feet that glides across the desktop and a chrome trimmed smooth scroll wheel for hushed browsing or gaming. The advanced optical tracking allows the most precise moves on almost any surface. This Wireless mouse comes with 800, 1200 and 1600 DPI modes, making it perfect for gamers as well as for personal/ professional computing for long duration on your PC/ Laptop without any discomfort.

Enjoy the wireless connection up to 10m away, thanks to its plug and forget nano receiver. Its massive 1000 mAh, battery helps you keep going without any interruptions and helps you complete your task without any glitches.

Speaking on the newest launch, Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics says, “We are excited to launch our pocket size mouse with not so pocket size functions. The mouse has been designed and built to build ease of use to the users and also ‘free yourself’ from the tangle of low wires and stress of battery change. With the advanced wireless technology in varied colors, Denoise, promises to create much more noise among users”

Ideal for varied situations, the mouse is also an energy saver, with its multifaceted features. Available in multiple color choices, the product is already available in leading retail and etail stores across India.