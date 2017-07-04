Zebronics launches its newest “Future” 2.1 & 4.1 Speakers

Zebronics, India’s leading supplier of IT peripherals, Audio/Video, and Surveillance products announces a new addition to its wide range of audio products, the newest 2.1 & 4.1 “Future” speakers; from the future to bring nothing but LOUD sound.

Both 2.1 and 4.1 multimedia speakers sport an attractive look with impressive features, bringing superior quality in sound at an affordable price. Its contemporary styling incorporates glossy, black accents, polished. Encased in a wooden cabinet, the LED display provides information on various controls of the speaker system along with the blue LED Lights which looks futuristic.

The 2.1 speakers are packed with 75 Watts RMS output, 16.51cms bass driver for subwoofers that let you to enjoy the clarity in every detail of your music. Each satellite is power with Dual 7.62cms drivers. While 4.1 speakers fulfill the audio expectation of the consumers looking out for best in sound for music, movies, and games in the comfort of their space. The 4.1 speaker belts out the high tones to astonish the audience with dramatic sound gears.

Speaking on the launch Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics India says, “Zebronics has already made its mark in the audio category being one of the largest and dominant players in sound. With our newest Future Speakers we bring the future of sound to you – which is engineered in a machine that understands the blend of bass, treble and Loudness”

Furthermore, the speakers feature connectivity options in abundance. The speakers can be easily connected with various devices with Bluetooth and also supports USB, pen drive and micro SD. The speakers can be also connected to PC, laptops, TV, DVD players and smartphones with aux-in. It has in-built FM, so you can tune in to your favourite FM station anytime.