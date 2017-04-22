Epson’s Ink Tank Printers

The new models offer ultra-high page yields of 7,500 pages in colour or 4,500 pages in black with each set of inks, delivering the lowest cost per print of 7 paise for black and 18 paise for color in the market.

Epson announced launch of four new models of InkTank printers with advanced features. The new multi-function L361, L380, L385 and L485 printers will compliment Epson’s current range of highly successful InkTank printers to provide added value for customers.

InkTank printers first launched by Epson in 2011 have been a runaway success in India and around the world, with the value derived from ultra-low cost-per-print striking a chord with both value and quality conscious consumers. So much so, that Epson is now the No. 1 Inkjet printer brand in India.

The new models offer ultra-high page yields of 7,500 pages in color or 4,500 pages in black with each set of inks, delivering the lowest cost per print of 7 paise for black and 18 paise for color in the market. The L380, L385 and L485 InkTank printers bring superior performance and reliable quality, at improved printing speeds of 10ipm for black and white, and 5.0ipm in color, bringing increased productivity. The L361 offers printing speed of 9.2ipm for black and 4.5 ipm in color.

The compact L385 and L485 printers come with wireless connectivity. The L485 brings in added convenience of Wi-Fi Direct and enables connection with up to 4 devices without a router. The printers come with Epson’s suite of connectivity features enabling scanning and printing directly to the user’s smart device or from online cloud storage services. For scanning capabilities, the L380 scans at 600 x1200dpi, and the L385 & L485 scan at 1200 x 2400dpi.

All the new printers offer warranty of one year or 30,000 prints. The L380 printer provides more value with an additional 2 black bottles on top of the provided set of bottles.