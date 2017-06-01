ERD is also pushing for digitization, by educating partners to go cashless.

ERD Group, established in 1997, manufactures and markets various products, under the brand name ‘ERD’, which includes mobile phone batteries, travel chargers, car chargers, power banks, USB cables, universal battery chargers, LED lights, CCTV power supplies, etc.

In an interaction with Mobility magazine, Mr Sanjeev Bhardwaj, CMD, ERD Group, shares, “ERD’s products are known for best quality at affordable prices, supported by good service. Our standards are well-known and anyone can check in the market about our quality and reputation. We develop products as per the needs of the market. Competition is not a problem for us as we always stay ahead of the competition and we always welcome healthy competition from others which will ultimately lead to better quality and affordable prices in the market.”

ERD Group has a state-of-the-art facility to manufacture products under strict quality control standards. Every manufacturing process is well institutionalized and equipped with precise testing instruments to control the production and product quality. Every component is screened and tested to ensure 100% quality.

Sanjeev adds, “Earlier a lot of mobile accessories were sold in grey markets, many times without warranty and without bill. Then came the PM’s demonetization which gave a big blow to the grey players. Now the grey market is decreasing. Demonetization has changed the way people perceive the way business should be done. We mostly deal in cheque or digital transactions with our partners. We thought it is our moral responsibility to educate those partners who have been operating in grey, how digital or cashless transactions are good for them, good for the economy, good for the country as a whole and also good for the industry. So we have been conducting roadshows & dealer meets to educate people on the importance of using digital transactions. We are also telling them how we can help them in getting TIN so that they can do business in white. We also started whatsapp messages to further this objective.”

To manufacture in bulk, the company has a complete infrastructure in New Delhi, Noida & Parwanoo (HP), such as in-house Auto Insertion Machine, SMT Line, Wave-Soldering facility, Cabinet Molding, Lead Molding, Automated Conveyor System, Automatic Belt Conveyor, Packing Machines, etc.

Sanjeev believes, “The government’s initiative Make in India is also very good for the country. It will provide employment to millions of Indians while preventing the flight of foreign currency abroad. ERD has been manufacturing in India even before the government launched Make in India initiative. Further, all our products are BIS certified. We have been in the electronics manufacturing in India since 1997.”

ERD’s vision is to emerge as the largest Solution Provider for energy-efficient mobileaccessories, LED lighting products and Switch Mode Power Supplies for CCTV Camera & other electronic devices; for domestic as well international markets,at very affordable prices.

Regarding their channel policy and initiatives, Sanjeev comments, “We have a wide and strong channel network across India. We treat our partners like family members and want them to grow with us and believe that their growth is our growth. We always give our partners good training, give them market feedback and also tell them what is right and wrong, so that they can do business efficiently in a way that meets the customers’ needs. During ERD events we tell them about our new products.”

ERD’s products are manufactured using fine quality raw material procured from recognized vendors under the supervision of experienced professionals. Their range of electronic products is quality-tested before delivery to ensure that they are flawless and are free from any defect. The strengths which differentiateERD from others include timely delivery, ethical business policies, industry leading price and client-oriented approach.

“Our principle is doing business in such a way that contributes to the healthy growth of industry and then the national economy. Initiatives like demonetization and emphasis on digital transactions can cause pain in the short run but will help to gain in the long run benefiting the people, the nation and the industry at the end. In future, we will add more products to our portfolio to enhance our business and will continue to encourage cashless transactions and support the government in its positive efforts.”