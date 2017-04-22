Jinali plans to open more branches and expand operations pan-India

Jinali Enterprise is a prominent importer and distributor of IT Products & Accessories based out of Mumbai. The company led by its partners, Jayesh Joshi and his son, Harsh Joshi, offers a wide range of IT products including thin-clients, net computing, computer hardware, computer cables, laptop spares, etc under one roof. Under their own brand name, Jinali, they offer a wide range of USB cables, adapters, converters, extenders, switches, tablet cables, port cables, splitters, CCTV, and over a hundred different products. The company also has been into providing software and computers peripherals, software, sales and AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract) services since 1998.

Jayesh Joshi shares, “We have our Head Office and also one Branch Office within Mumbai at different locations. We provide only quality products and we are growing at an annual rate of around 20%. We import mainly from standard providers from Taiwan and China and our promotion is mainly through online and print media. Shortly, we are introducing whole new range of mobile accessories and spares in line with the latest international trends.”

Jinali Infotech is a total IT solution provider specialized in providing the unique concept of Computer Maintenance Service (CMS). All the calls are attended within 90 minutes and solutions arrived to customers’ satisfaction by their energetic and efficient technical team. Jinali provides chip-level service and repairing for laptops & tablets within 2 hours using Blue Ray Electronic Fault Finder Scanner (BREFFS). BREFFS is capable of finding the exact fault of your gadgets within flash of a second without damaging the motherboard and this can save your precious time. For customers’ convenience, we are offering pick-up and drop facility within Mumbai. Jinali, to offer the best solutions, maintains a product portfolio that is designed based on the regular feedback from the customers.

Harsh Joshi reveals, “In the IT world, year after year, more and more companies and users are coming up who need more and more connecting cables and devices, so we find a great scope for our business in the coming years. We have customers spread all over India and we service them through nearly 40 distributors in different states in India. We are planning to open more branches in different parts of the country in the coming years. GST will be very good once it comes into force and will help us to run the business better by minimizing multiple taxes and formalities. The present regime of multiple-taxation is very tiresome and confusing. If GST comes into force, we can also minimize the number of branches in other states, save on costs and do business more efficiently.”

Jinali is specialized in providing efficient AMC services to the users. The company has over 50 expert engineers and technicians to serve all types of customer needs. Jinali team starts acting within 90 minutes after the complaint is received at their customer care centre. Harsh Joshi, as the heir and successor to his father’s business, will assume more and more responsibilities from his father in the coming years to continue the onward march of Jinali Enterprise.