“ Optoma is strong in the Home entertainment & Home cinema segment worldwide ”

Optoma delivers engaging visual and audio experiences for a connected world . Optoma’s projection products combine superior image processing technologies with exceptional engineering and innovation to deliver stunning crystal clear images with ultimate reliability . Designed for professional AV and home entertainment, these use DLP® technology, pioneered by Texas Instruments . In an interaction with Gordon Wu, Assistant VP, Optoma APAC about the projector market and company ’ s initiative in the space ..

How Optoma is fairing in the projector market?

Optoma is a world leading designer and manufacturer of projection and sound products for business, education, professional audio/video and home entertainment. Optoma’s projection products combine superior image processing technologies with exceptional engineering and innovation to deliver stunning crystal clear images with ultimate reliability. Designed for professional AV and home entertainment, these use DLP® technology, pioneered by Texas Instruments. The Optoma Group has continental headquarters in Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific. Optoma Europe, based in London, covers Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Local services are delivered from multiple offices across this region.

What trends are you observing in the home and entertainment segment projectors in India?

4K is definitely the hottest topic in 2017, and it is expected to get more and more prevailing in 2018. Multiple new 4K projectors were launched in 2017, and we think the cost-effective 4K projectors with high-quality images will be the trend in the future. Optoma is the leading brand to launch affordable 4K home theater projectors, delivering high-quality 4K images and spectacular sound experience to our customers. It’s our vision to establish Optoma as the No.1 4K brand. We will keep cultivating the 4K line-up products in 2018 to fulfill various demands from different customers. We are confident that our diversified product portfolio will undoubtedly achieve the goal in the near future.

What are the key areas of technical developments in projector industry that the Optoma are looking at?

Optoma is consistently improving the projection experience as well as the needs of consumers and professionals to keep its brand at the forefront of industry trends. With the core values of reliability, innovation and customer focus, Optoma will maintain this momentum, and continue to offer even better products and solutions to the market.4K, laser, and short-throw technology are the key areas that Optoma is currently working on. In recent years, Optoma has introduced the first affordable 4K UHD projectors, UHD65 & UHD60, and its first ProScene laser projector range with DuraCore and MultiColor features for professional installations.

What are the prime movers responsible for the accelerated growth of projectors in the Indian Market?

The prime movers responsible for the accelerated growth of projectors in the Indian market shall be Home Entertainment and Home Cinema, especially 4K UHD, projector models.

Could you describe the market segmentation of projectors?

The market segmentation of projectors in the Indian Market includes 65% of mainstream data projector models, 3-4% of Home Entertainment & Home Cinema models, and 24% of the Short-Throw & Ultra-Short-Throw ones.

What type of challenges Optoma facing in the Indian market?

Optoma is already the well-known projector brand in the mainstream data segment. In 2017, we have been working hard to enhance Optoma’s brand awareness in the IT and Home Entertainment channels with significant progress, and are planning to keep growing this market segment in 2018.

How your projectors are different from other brands?

Optoma offers the most comprehensive product portfolio, and is strong in the home entertainment & home cinema segment worldwide. It is the leading brand adopting DuraCore laser, XPR and HDR technologies..