“ We believe that there are certain practices which every enterprise must adopt “

Quick Heal Technologies Limited is one of the leading providers of security software products and solutions in India. Incorporated in 1995 with a registered office in Pune, According to Quick Heal latest threat report, malware attacks on social networking sites are expected to increase in near future.2018, it is estimated that there will be about 2.55 billion users on social network. In an interview with Sanjay Katkar, MD & CTO, Quick Heal Technologies Limited about the enterprise security threats and trends.

How to choose a right antivirus solution for your SME?

Technology advancements and its adoption has been rampant in enterprises both large as well as SMEs. The security solutions required to secure these technologies also have to be at par which is lacking as a lot of focus is given to the inclusion of new technologies in business and interactions with less importance given towards building a secured infrastructure on which these technologies will function. This usually is the scenario at SMEs, which serves as an opportunity area for malware authors. Today, cyber threats are proliferating at an exponential rate and these are multi-faceted, sneakier, and technologically more advanced. In order to secure the hardware and networks from this cyber threats, an organisation should look for the components like Firewall, IDS and IPS, Virtual Private Network, Bandwidth Manager, Web Filtering and Automatic Link Failover. These features are essential for all enterprises for holistic protection from cyber threats.

Major security threats and trends that may affect enterprises drastically?

Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) are expected to continue with their slow but recurring nature. These threats maintain low-profile to stay hidden and are highly persistent in their attacks. Another ongoing threat are in the form of Adware and Spyware. Spyware is software that secretly steals sensitive information from the victim’s computer and Adware is software that displays unwanted advertisements on the compromised machine. Zero-day Attacks, which is an attacker’s attempt to exploit known but still unpatched security vulnerability. These are also known as zero-day exploit. Another most critical targeted attack against enterprise IT network are Denial of Service (DoS) attacks.

A rapidly growing threat during this year has been ‘Ransomware’. Cyber criminals are increasingly using ransomware to force their victims to fall for their tactics and pay the ransom to recover their important documents that have been encrypted. According to Quick Heal’s Q1 2016 Threat Report, TeslaCrypt is a major new ransomware that emerged a year ago and has now evolved into many different versions. This year it has been found with several new infection and propagation techniques. Another new ransomware variant – ‘Locky’ is propagated via spam emails with malicious MS Office documents.This ransomware encrypts most of the documents available on the system and then demands a ransom payment from the user.

What are the best practices for SME to stay unaffected from threats?

To increase productivity, more and more enterprises are adopting advanced technologies such as; cloud, utilizing social media platforms to connect better with their target audience and for brand building and including personal devices and hand helds into their network. In this evolving work environment, IT security is the major aspect that needs attention. We therefore believe that there are certain practices which every enterprise must adopt to secure their data and devices. These practices are Know your Environment, Data Encryption, End Point Security, Follow the Policy of Least Privilege and Reinforce the Human Element-.

How to be future ready?

With the use of certain messaging apps, communication has become easier and convenient. As these services gain popularity, they start attracting a whole lot of scammers and criminal minds. To continue with the adoption of new technologies in the business while protecting the data and devices, enterprises need to strictly adhere to few guidelines. Adoption of strong IT security measures. Home users should protect their PCs and mobile devices from virus attacks and other vulnerabilities by installing robust antivirus software. Beware of spam and phishing emails asking you to share sensitive information such as bank account number, PAN, and other sensitive details. SOHOs and SMBs should invest strategically in an advanced and robust enterprise solution and secure their network. It is essential for employers to train their workforce on cyber security attacks and business implications of phishing and unsolicited emails and malicious links no matter how authentic they appear. Device manufacturers and security experts have to collaborate to develop strong products and security solutions to address the increasing menace of cyber threats. Data Protection Legislation has to be more defined, stricter and enforcing. Organizations should be increasingly involved in protecting consumers’ data.