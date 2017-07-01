We wanted to make technology easy for the non tech person

Mr. Mihir Shah CEO of Drobo

Drobo announced its latest product line in India

Mr. Mihir Shah CEO of Drobo recently visited India for the announcement of there latest product line.

KCIS India who are distributing Drobo in India recently organized an SI channel meet for Drobo in New Delhi. More then 50 resellers attended this meet to get more in-depth about all the latest offerings from Drobo.

Mr. Mihir Shah CEO of Drobo elaborated about the Drobo’s history and how they are focusing aggressively in India. Addressing the Indian partners he mentioned that India is a potential market for Drobo and they will spend more time for India VAR’s to focus on Drobo. He also showcased few new models of Drobo and its multiple Apps and new features.

Chanchal Deshwal, CEO, KCIS said, “ Today we have proudly completed 7 years of relationship with Drobo, technology wise they are far more superior then other storage solutions. It is a enterprise class product within a price range of SMB’s.

Mr. D R Baskaran from Machsdata who has also joined in this event from Chennai.

From 2009 since our inception we are the national partner for Drobo and we distribute the entire product range of Drobo in India, and we also take care of their support, sales and service. Mr. D R Baskaran from Machsdata .

Our main objective of this meet is to meet and share unique features of Drobo like ‘BeyondRAID’ with all partners and also gave a brief on positioning of business models in SME’s. We also asked partners to get certified on Drobo to get various channel benefits coming time to time from Drobo.”