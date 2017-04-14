24i unveils cutting-edge CMS for VOD, SmartOTT Backstage

24i Media announced the launch of SmartOTT Backstage, a powerful Content Management system (CMS) designed to empower content owners, broadcasters and operators to unlock the potential of premium video with a service that allows them to enrich and organize their content metadata, offers social interaction, smarter personalized recommendations, continued viewing and superb curated content collections- instantly responsive across devices and regions.

SmartOTT Backstage is a cloud-based and modular system that sits between the clients’ video backend system and their front- end applications, a robust and flexible solution comprised of three core functionalities, an intuitive CMS, a metadata & data-source component and a robust API which enrich and organizes content. Attached to flexible integration points, SmartOTT Backstage handles curated content collections, recommended feeds, scheduling, data-sourcing and metadata whilst providing customers with the opportunity to set up and brand their front-end apps by selection from a rich variety of layout elements and branding options.

“We’re super exited to announce the launch of our leading-edge SmartOTT Backstage,” said Martijn Van Horssen, CEO at 24i Media. “We wanted to empower our customers to take full control over their content and curation, with a comprehensive tool box to manage data for each piece of content, enabling them to meet the demands from their viewers for a personalized service. Our newly launched SmartOTT Backstage enables our customers to leverage the power of metadata and third-party integrations to create a more personalized experience across all devices.”