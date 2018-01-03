3i Infotech to Integrate its Business Functions

ORION 11j Contracting Suite from 3i Infotech Limited was recently chosen by a leading asset management company. The client, part of a NYSE listed company with revenues of 24 billion USD, wanted to consolidate its business processes across project offices. The company required a standardised ERP solution to integrate business functions, attain real-time reports and manage subcontractors and suppliers. ORION ERP was chosen by the client as it met their diverse needs including effective evaluation of performance, maintaining tighter control over milestones and pay-outs.

ORION 11j ERP solution will offer the client a holistic view of their business processes. ORION’s real-time management dashboards will offer greater visibility to stay updated and track the status of various projects and processes.

Suryanarayan Kasichainula, EVP & Business Head (ERP), 3i Infotech said, “Some of the key benefits ORION 11j will bring to the client includes standardisation of business operations, real-time reporting and GST compliance in line with Indian tax reforms. It is the first ORION 11j Contracting Suite deal in India and we are proud to be associated with this NYSE-listed group. With the focus on the infrastructure economy in India, we hope this will act as a door-opener for further deals in this vertical.”