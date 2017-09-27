3i Infotech’s ‘GST-Ready ORION’ event sheds light on technology’s enabler role in the GST era

3i Infotech Limited recently held the GST-ready ORION event in Mumbai. The event spearheaded by the company’s ERP division, aimed at highlighting the impact of GST on various industries and how ORION 11J ERP Suite, which is a cost-effective and cloud-enabled integrated solution, has been built to meet the GST-specific needs of businesses, which include growing and mid-sized enterprises. It is built on future-ready technology stack, empowering organisations to optimise business processes and make informed decisions through anytime access to dashboards and analytics.

Speaking at the event, Rajesh Kumar (VP, ERP Product Management & Engineering – 3i Infotech) said, “ORION ERP, a complete, modern, and proven ERP platform is now delivered seamlessly through the Oracle Cloud. ORION11J, a modern user interface driven by the latest design innovations delivers GST enabled ORION ERP on Oracle Cloud. I am very happy to share that our customers are extremely happy and satisfied on the on-time seamless GST implementation. From their testimonials, participants could get a feel of how the application is easy to use. We are happy to be part of the nationwide GST initiative as an application provider.”

The panel discussion and sessions by eminent speakers delved into the effect of GST and how technology will enable the country to smoothly transition to the new tax system. The panel discussion was on the ‘Role of Technology to facilitate a smooth transition to GST’.

Narayan (Executive Director, AATCO Foods India) said, “GST is a game changer in India at the moment, it is still unveiling. If your ERP system is thinking ahead of you and is telling you how you have to be equipped for GST then you are one step ahead in the game. IT has to now talk in terms of business rather than just counting the invoices.”