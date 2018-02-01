3rd Ed of FGOTN Summit to address Latest Optical Tech Trends

India’s biggest conference on Optical Transport Networks is into its successful 3rd year as ‘3rd edition of Future Generation Optical Transport Networks Summit’ is going to be held on February 9, 2018 at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

According to recent reports, optical transport network market in Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR till the year 2022. This phenomenal growth is due to rich presence of telecom industry where optical transport network is being deployed in this region. A recent report published by the Market Research Future shows that the global Optical Transport Network market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the next few years. The market is projected to demonstrate a high growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR.

Anjani Kumar Singh, CEO, Nexgen Conferences said, “We are happy to announce the third edition of Future Generation Optical Transport Networks summit with a vision to create a thought leadership platform where key telecom industry players, professionals and participants can address the need for deploying new-age optical technologies in a cost efficient manner. The conference will drive the optical innovation with an exhibition area where leading players are going to showcase their products and services that will definitely help participants as well as businesses to gain deeper insights into the world of new-age technologies of FGOTN.”

Major brands including Huawei, Juniper Networks, Ciena, ZTE Corporation, ADVA Optical Networking, Fastech Telecommunications, Xilinx, Livingston, COAI, Broadband India Forum, ITU- APT and NGN Forum are supporting the summit.

In India, the Optical Transport Network market is driven by the growth in mobile data traffic and the projected growth in data center-driven WAN traffic. These are few factors which are propelling the growth of optical transport network market to the large extent. Indian telecom industry is witnessing a steady growth period with increasing deployment of cloud based services which is propelling the market growth of optical transport network.