‘5 City SME Connect’ Kicks off from Ahmedabad

5 City SME Connect gets a kick off in Ahmedabad. The other 4 cities will be covered in next two months. The highlight of the event is to interpret the SME technology challenges and mitigate those challenges with a systematic approach. Everyone knows that SMEs are handicapped by a limited set of resources and skill sets therefore; there must be right architectural strategy and practice to mitigate those challenges. Power, cooling, racking and stacking are never taken seriously in any IT discussion but these are very important for the SMEs.

SME plays a major role in the growth of any country and India is no exception. Our make in India initiative is heavily dependent upon the SMEs. The government has already passed the law that in all government and PSU procurements, 20% will be from the SME organisation. They contribute up to 60% of total employment and up to 40% of national income (GDP) in emerging economies including India.

As per the government report, India has approximately 40 million of SMEs out of which 200, 000 are mid-market customers. And as per the World Bank report, 600 million jobs will be created by the SMEs in the next 12 years. However, access to right technology is a challenge for them, especially when there is extreme pressure to perform. They need to be competent with the large enterprises and in the global market as well. They must adopt new technologies including IOT, Analytics, Cloud Computing, Social Media Marketing, Mobility, etc.

Speaking on the event, Amod Ranade, General Manager, Data Center Business Development, IT Division, Schneider Electric said, “Schneider Electric is once again changing the energy management paradigm with the launch of EcostruxuureTM architecture. The EcostruxuureTM architecture leverages IoT and IT to deliver class leading efficiency and performance. Today, access to data is changing everything from business to health, politics, family life, and entertainment. It’s now more important than ever to protect your most valuable asset: information. This is the reason APC by Schneider Electric creates reliable solutions that provide certainty in a connected world”.

There are many approaches but the most feasible approach is to keep the investment intact and bring in right practices to make their mission possible and this is where components like cooling, power, racking, stacking and overall designing has a major role to play.