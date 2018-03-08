Acer becomes No.1 PC Gaming Brand in India

Acer becomes “No.1 Gaming Brand” in India across laptops, desktops and monitors as per IDC’s Q4 2017 report. Acer has emerged as the leading brand with 25.4% market share in the gaming laptops and 41.9% marketing share in gaming monitors and beats Dell, HP, MSI and Asus by a significant margin in Q4 2017.

Acer gained the top spot in the gaming market with its critically acclaimed and widely popular Predator and Nitro gaming series. Acer in India has the widest portfolio of PC gaming products which includes laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories specifically designed for beginners to professional gamers.

Commenting on the achievement, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO & Consumer Business Head, Acer said, “We are extremely delighted to achieve the No.1 position in the gaming category across laptops, desktops and monitors. Our strong commitment in developing exceptional gaming notebooks, desktops, and monitors has helped us to win the hearts and minds of our customers and I thank our fans who have helped us to be the leader in gaming laptops. We will continue to delight our fans and work towards strengthening our market leadership in the coming months.”

Acer has been working towards building strong foothold in the Indian gaming industry. The company has achieved many milestones in gaming by launching an array of innovative gaming products like Predator 21X -World’s first curved Screen Gaming laptop, Predator Triton 700- Ultra-thin Gaming Notebook, high-end gaming accessories, Predator gaming monitors and more.

To boost up the spirit of PC gaming, Acer also organized Asia’s largest DOTA2 gaming tournament – The Asia Pacific Predator League to encourage the budding e-sports players in India. Acer’s objective is to grow the gaming market holistically by supporting the industry through cutting-edge products, training and professional e-sports event.