Acer Garners 7 Prestigious Red Dot Awards for Product Design in 2017

Seven Acer products have been honored with a Red Dot Award: Product Design 2017. They include the Predator 21 X curved screen gaming notebook as well as the Acer Switch 3 2-in-1 notebook, Spin 7 convertible notebook, Chromebook 11 N7, Chromebook Spin 11, TravelMate Spin B1 convertible notebook and H7850 4K projector.

The winning Acer products were selected among 5,500 entries from 54 countries by an independent panel of 39 experts. The products were assessed according to criteria such as degree of innovation, formal quality, functionality and ecological compatibility.

The Red Dot Award is established internationally as one of the most sought-after quality marks for good design organized by the Design Zentrum NRW from Germany. From products to communication projects and packaging to design concepts and prototypes, the Red Dot Award tracks the most prominent trends worldwide.