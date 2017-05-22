Acer India Appointed Sanjoy Bhattacharya as National Head for Display Products

Acer India is delighted to announce the appointment of Sanjoy Bhattacharya, as the National Business Manager for Display products which includes projectors, monitors and large format displays. Sanjoy will lead a talented and experienced team to drive Acer to the No.1 position in overall display business (Monitor, Projector & LFDs).

Sanjoy comes with a rich work experience of 24 years in the IT industry having worked with many IT companies since 1993. He has vast experience in hardcore IT peripherals & Display business and was associated with organizations like TVSE, Redington & LG Electronics. During his tenure with LG, he was able to position LG as the No. 1 in market share in the non-bundle market.

Commenting on the appointment, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India said, “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Sanjoy to the team as our National Business Manager for Display Products. I am sure with his skills he is going to position Acer amongst the top players in this display segment and also proves to be a very dynamic leader in the organization”.

Sanjoy Bhattacharya, excited to be part of the team said, “I am delighted to be a part of the Acer family, and take this opportunity to accomplish Acer’s vision of being industry leaders across all product verticals. Acer has won many prestigious awards and launched path breaking products including 4K projectors in the display segment and it is my pleasure to lead this business line and take the organization to greater heights”

Sanjoy has seen great success at his previous organization and has contributed immensely to their growth. He aims to make Acer as the No. 1 brand in the display segment with the help of product leadership, alignment with trade partners and customer trust. Acer is excited that he has decided to join them to drive the next growth story in their display product category.