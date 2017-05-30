Acer India Named as a leader in Overall Commercial Desktop Category, as per leading research firm

Acer India is the No. 1 PC player in the overall commercial desktop category according to IDC Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, May 2017. The company has emerged as a leading vendor with 26.4% share in the commercial desktop category in India.

Acer gained the top spot in the commercial desktop category with a Q-on-Q growth of 67.0% and accelerated the performance of the company. Along with sizeable wins from the Government projects, K12 and the education segment, BFSI, ITeS and large private corporates. Acer’s commercial side of the business observed significant traction that helped it maintain its stronghold in the commercial desktop category.

Sudhir Goel, Head Of Commercial Business, Acer India said, “We are delighted to be positioned as a Leader in commercial Desktop space. Over the last couple of quarters, Acer has recorded a massive growth in the commercial desktop market in India. Our strong footholds in various sectors like BFSI, Government, Education and corporates has helped us achieve the top position”

Acer is also the fastest growing consumer notebook brand in India. Our success in consumer and commercial business segments highlights Acer’s continued commitment to lead in innovation globally and providing customized solutions to our customers to meet any PC needs. Acer’s passion for innovation and customer-centricity has taken the company to unprecedented levels, and the company is well poised to change growth orbits and venture into new horizons.